Bucks request waivers on Dragan Bender, opening the door for Marvin Williams

The Milwaukee Bucks have requested waivers on forward Dragan Bender this afternoon, clearing the way for veteran forward Marvin Williams to sign with the Bucks for the rest of the season. Williams reached a buyout agreement with the Charlotte Hornets over the weekend and was waived on Saturday. He could sign with the Bucks soon […]

Source: WRN.com





