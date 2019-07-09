Bucks re-sign George Hill

The Milwaukee Bucks announced on Tuesday they re-signed free agent guard George Hill. Hill was acquired by the Bucks from the Cavaliers in a three-team trade in December and went on to average 6.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 47 games with the Bucks. He also played in all 15 of Milwaukee’s playoff […]

