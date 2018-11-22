Bucks quick start leads to convincing win over Portland

Slow starts have been a problem for the Milwaukee Bucks recently, but that was not the case on Wednesday night. The Bucks jumped out to a 19 point lead in the opening quarter on Portland and cruised to a 143-100 win over the Trailblazers at Fiserv Forum. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points and added 16 […]

