Bucks pull away to beat Cavaliers

The Milwaukee Bucks moved back above the .500 mark with a 129-112 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night at Fiserv Forum. Khris Middleton led seven Bucks players in double figures with 21 points. He also added eight rebounds. George Hill added 19 and Pat Connaughton added 17 on 6 of 8 shooting off […]

