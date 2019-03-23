Bucks pound the Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the lineup and led all scorers with 27 points as the Milwaukee Bucks routed the Miami Heat 116-87 on Friday night at Fiserv Forum. Giannis added eight rebounds and seven assists for the Bucks, who also got 18 points from Khris Middleton. Defensively, the Bucks held the Heat to 37% shooting […]

