Bucks Open Summer League

The Milwaukee Bucks summer league team opens its season Friday afternoon in Las Vegas against the Philadelphia 76ers. They will take on Atlanta, Minnesota and the Chinese National Team over the next week-plus. If the Bucks don’t qualify for the eight team tournament, they will play one consolation game. Among the notable on the roster […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.