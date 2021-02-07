Bucks off to 2-0 start on six-game road trip

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 124-99 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night in Cleveland. Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton added 20 points and Bryne Forbes added 18 points with a perfect 6-for-6 night from three-point territory. The Bucks broke open a close game […]

