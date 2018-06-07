Bucks Name Assistant Coaching Staff

The Milwaukee Bucks have named Darvin Ham, Taylor Jenkins, Charles Lee, Ben Sullivan and Patrick St. Andrews as assistant coaches on the staff of Head Coach Mike Budenholzer. In addition, Sean Sweeney has been retained by the Bucks as an assistant coach. Ham spent the last five seasons as an assistant coach with Atlanta, including […]

Source: WRN.com

