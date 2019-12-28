Bucks knock off Hawks, without Giannis
Already playing without Eric Bledsoe, the Milwaukee Bucks went without star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo on Friday night in Atlanta and still rolled to a 112-86 win over the Hawks. The Bucks (28-5) led by as many as 32 points in their win over the Hawks (6-26), who have the worst record in the league. Khris […]
Source: WRN.com
