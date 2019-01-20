Bucks keep rolling with win at Orlando, Johnson to have jersey retired

Eric Bledsoe poured in a season high 30 points on 12 of 14 shooting to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to their fourth straight win, 118-108 over the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center in Orlando on Saturday night. The Bucks led by as many as 19 points in the third quarter before Orlando chipped away […]

