Bucks keep it rolling at Washington
After falling to Washington three weeks ago, the Milwaukee Bucks got some revenge by rolling to a 131-115 win over the Wizards at the Capital One Arena. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 37 points and 10 rebounds while making all 17 of his free throws for the Bucks. Brook Lopez added 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting, Khris […]
Source: WRN.com
