Bucks keep it rolling at Washington

After falling to Washington three weeks ago, the Milwaukee Bucks got some revenge by rolling to a 131-115 win over the Wizards at the Capital One Arena. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 37 points and 10 rebounds while making all 17 of his free throws for the Bucks. Brook Lopez added 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting, Khris […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.