Bucks hold NBA’s best win percentage, beat Detroit
The Milwaukee Bucks opened 2019 with another victory. With a 121-98 win over the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum, the Bucks capped off the night with the best winning percentage in the NBA. Center Brook Lopez hit seven three-pointers (7 of 12) and led all five Bucks starters in double figures with 25 points. Khris Middleton added […]
Source: WRN.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Scott Walker to join speaker's bureau, emphasize tax cuts and help re-elect Donald Tr...10 hours ago
- Juneau County Jail Pictures11 hours ago
- Wisconsin-Lake Michigan marine sanctuary supporters hopeful as Tony Evers takes office13 hours ago
- Walker to spread the right’s message16 hours ago
- Low carb? Low fat?16 hours ago
- FURRY FINISH16 hours ago
- Bucks hold NBA’s best win percentage, beat Detroit18 hours ago
- Marquette drops Big East opener19 hours ago
- Wisconsin losing an offensive lineman to the Draft20 hours ago
- Wisconsin Rapids, Wood County police logs: Two arrested on suspected DWI1 day ago
- Quimby, Vivian M. Age 90 of Big Flats2 days ago
- Schlicht, David “Dave” Age 73 of Mauston2 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.