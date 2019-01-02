Bucks hold NBA’s best win percentage, beat Detroit

The Milwaukee Bucks opened 2019 with another victory. With a 121-98 win over the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum, the Bucks capped off the night with the best winning percentage in the NBA. Center Brook Lopez hit seven three-pointers (7 of 12) and led all five Bucks starters in double figures with 25 points. Khris Middleton added […]

