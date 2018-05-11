Bucks First Round of Head Coach Interviews Nearly Complete

The Milwaukee Bucks are nearly done with their first round of interviews for their head coaching position. Milwaukee will next interview Spurs assistant Becky Hammon and former Cavs coach David Blatt. The team met with former New Orleans Hornets coach Monty Williams Thursday, and it’s possible another assistant could join the first round of interviews. The team […]

