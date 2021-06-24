Bucks Fall to Atlanta 116-113

The Milwaukee Bucks struggled shooting from 3-point range and struggled defending the Atlanta Hawks star offensive player in a 116-113 loss in Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals. Trae young scored 48 points on 17-34 shooting for Atlanta, who has won the first game of all three of their playoff series this postseason. Clint […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.