Bucks extend win streak to 9 with win over Atlanta

The Milwaukee Bucks ran their winning streak to nine games on Wednesday night, knocking off the Atlanta Hawks 111-102 at Fiserv Forum. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 10 rebounds as the Bucks improved to 15-3. Eric Bledsoe added nine points and 10 assists. Former Buck Jabari Parker had 33 points and 14 rebounds against […]

Source: WRN.com





