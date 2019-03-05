Bucks drop two straight for first time this season

The Phoenix Suns came from 10-points down in the fourth quarter to knock off the NBA leading Milwaukee Bucks 114-105 on Monday night. It’s the first time all season that the Bucks have dropped back-to-back games. Kelly Oubre Jr. had 27 points and 13 rebounds, Devin Booker added 22 points and Deandre Ayton had 19 […]

