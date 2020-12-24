Bucks Drop Season Opener At Boston

Jayson Tatum nailed a go-ahead three-pointer with 0.4-seconds left to give the Boston Celtics a 122-121 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in their NBA season opener in Boston. Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the second of two free throws at the end to seal the win for the Celtics. Tatum finished with 30 points, while Jaylen Brown […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.