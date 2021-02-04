Bucks coast in first meeting with Pacers

With a six-game road trip on the horizon, the Milwaukee Bucks were able to rest players and coast to victory over division foe Indiana, 130-110 on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum. Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t play in the fourth quarter, yet the reigning two-time MVP notched his third triple-double of the season, 21 points, 14 rebounds […]

