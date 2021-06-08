Bucks blownout by Brooklyn

The Milwaukee Bucks never got into a rhythm Monday night and dropped game two of their second round playoff series to the Brooklyn Nets 125-86. Brooklyn leads the series two games to none. Nets star Kevin Durant scored 32 points in three quarters and Brooklyn led by as much as 49 points. They led 39-16 […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.