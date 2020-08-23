Bucks beat Magic, grab 2-1 series lead

After dropping their series opener, the Milwaukee Bucks have won two straight, including Saturday’s 121-107 win over the Orlando Magic. The Bucks now lead the best-of-seven series two games to one with game four set for noon on Monday. Giannis Antetokounmpo hit all eight of his field goal attempts in the first half and finished […]

Source: WRN.com







