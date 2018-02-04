Bucks beat Brooklyn, more injury concerns

The Milwaukee Bucks led from the beginning and rolled to a 109-94 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. The win pushed them six games over .500 for the first time since March of 2015. The Bucks also saw Giannis Antetokounmpo and Matthew Dellavedova go down with right ankle injuries during the fourth quarter and […]

