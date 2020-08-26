Bucks Antetokounmpo named NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday. The honor is based on games played through March 11. Antetokounmpo became the first Bucks player to win the award since Sidney Moncrief in 1983 and 1984. He’s also just the fifth NBA player to be named both […]

Source: WRN.com







