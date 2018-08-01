Bucks Announce 1st Preseason Games At Fiserv Forum

NBA basketball comes to Milwaukee’s new 524-million dollar Fiserv Forum for the first time October 3rd. The Chicago Bulls will be the visitors, including former Milwaukee first-round draft pick Jabari Parker. Two road games will follow, then the Bucks will wrap up the preseason with the 42nd M-A-C-C Fund Game. The money raised will again be used to support cancer and blood disorders research. Tickets for the preseason games go on sale August 6th. The Bucks announced their preseason schedule Tuesday.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.