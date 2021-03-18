Bucks acquire Tucker from Houston

The Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday added to their frontcourt by acquiring 35 year old P.J. Tucker from the Houston Rockets. Forward Rodions Kurucs is also coming to Milwaukee, along with a 2022 first-round pick. The Rockets are receiving guard D.J. Augustin and forward D.J Wilson along with the Bucks 2021 first-round pick. Tucker is averaging […]

Source: WRN.com







