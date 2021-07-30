Bucks acquire draft rights to two players in draft night deal with Pacers
The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired the draft rights to Sandro Mamukelashvili and Georgios Kalaitzakis, who were selected by the Indiana Pacers with the 54th and 60th overall picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, in exchange for the draft rights to Isaiah Todd, who was selected by the Bucks with the 31st overall pick in the […]
Speaker Robin Vos expands investigation into Wisconsin 2020 election
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 30, 2021 at 7:12 PM
Vos is expanding the probe amid growing calls from former President Donald Trump and other Wisconsin Republicans for a broader audit of the 2020 vote.
Here's what to know about the Green Bay Packers Family Night at Lambeau Field, including...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 30, 2021 at 6:17 PM
Packers Family Night tickets are still available
Oneida Pow Wow canceled amid rise in COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin fueled by Delta variant
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 30, 2021 at 4:43 PM
The 2021 Oneida Pow Wow that had been tentatively scheduled for the end of August has been canceled because of a rise in COVID-19 cases.
Republican state Senator wants to block UW System COVID-19 protocols
by bhague@wrn.com on July 30, 2021 at 4:11 PM
A Republican state legislator is seeking to block the University of Wisconsin System’s COVID-19 plans for the fall. State Senator Steve Nass (R-Whitewater) wants the UW System to get legislative approval for any virus-related regulations. Nass […]
'Deeply concerned': A key congressional panel backs changes to prevent sexual assault in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 30, 2021 at 3:47 PM
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's support is the latest action following a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel/Cap Times investigation.
DHS asks for people to get vaccinated as COVID case counts climb
by Bob Hague on July 30, 2021 at 3:27 PM
Public health officials are pleading for people to get vaccinated, as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services Thursday update showed a 7-day average of 556 new confirmed cases – double what it […]
The Green Bay man who told police 'I am God' has been ordered to stand trial in the fatal...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 30, 2021 at 1:24 PM
Wesley Brice, 22, is charged with intentional homicide of a 70-year-old man after breaking open the man's car window and stabbing him.
Rodgers signs reworked deal
by Bill Scott on July 30, 2021 at 5:03 AM
Green Bay Packers MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers is signing his reworked deal, allowing him to leave after the 2022 season if he so chooses. The new contract voids the 2023 year in his original deal and saves the Packers around $10 million in […]
