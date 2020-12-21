Buck-A-Neer Supper Club gets new life after August fire
The popular Marathon County restaurant sustained major smoke and water damage in an August fire. It will reopen Dec. 30.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Marquette Falls To Xavier At The Buzzer
by Bill Scott on December 21, 2020 at 1:42 PM
The Marquette Golden Eagles continue to point to defense, or the lack there of it, for their latest setback. Xavier hit 18 of 26 (69.2%) in the second half, including 7 of 10 from three point range to pull out a 91-88 buzzer beating win over the […]
Former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson dead at age 87
by Bob Hague on December 21, 2020 at 12:42 AM
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson has died. Abrahamson’s 43 years on the court made her the longest-serving justice in state Supreme Court history. She was also the first woman to serve on the court, and its […]
Shirley Abrahamson, longest-serving member of Wisconsin Supreme Court, dies at 87
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 20, 2020 at 11:45 PM
Shirley Abrahamson, the first woman to serve on the Wisconsin Supreme Court and its long-time chief justice, died Saturday after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 1,826 new cases reported Sunday, 18 more deaths
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 20, 2020 at 8:54 PM
The weekly average number of cases continued to decline on Sunday.
Uncle Mike's Bake Shoppe owner Mike Vande Walle leaves behind sweet legacy in community
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 20, 2020 at 7:39 PM
Mike Vande Walle and wife Mary opened their first bakery in 2001. "We we sell happiness and they happen to walk out with some baked goods," he said.
The fight over Ron Johnson's US Senate seat will put Wisconsin back in the national...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 19, 2020 at 5:31 PM
Whether or not he seeks a third term, Ron Johnson's US Senate seat will be one of the most fiercely contested races in the country in 2022, and put Wisconsin once again on the front lines of an American election cycle. […]
After siding with liberals in election cases, conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 19, 2020 at 4:29 PM
The conservative emerged as a key swing vote in four Wisconsin cases launched by President Donald Trump and allies to overturn election results.
'This is unacceptable': Evers, health officials say Wisconsin is receiving less COVID-19...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 19, 2020 at 3:24 AM
State officials said they were told Thursday that Wisconsin will only be receiving 35,100 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, far less than expected.
First Bellin Health frontline workers receive COVID-19 vaccine Friday in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 19, 2020 at 1:50 AM
At least 20 employees at Bellin Memorial Hospital in were vaccinated Friday, with more to follow throughout the weekend.
