Buck-A-Neer Supper Club closed 'until further notice' after Friday fire
The owners said in a Facebook post that the restaurant sustained water damage and will need to be repaired.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
COVID testing in Reedsburg Aug 24th
by WRJC WebMaster on August 14, 2020 at 2:42 PM
Sauk County Public Health, in partnership with the Wisconsin National Guard, will be conducting drive-through testing for the COVID-19 virus on Monday, August 24 from 10 am – 6 pm at the RACA Building (Nishan Park), 1411 Viking Dr, Reedsburg […]
-
Drivers over age 60 have until November 23 to renew their license
by WRJC WebMaster on August 14, 2020 at 2:41 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) recognizes the continuing health risk to drivers over age 60 during this pandemic and has granted them an additional 60-day extension to renew their driver license. […]
-
Gov. Evers Announces Launch of COVID-19 Response and Recovery Investment Dashboard
by WRJC WebMaster on August 14, 2020 at 2:40 PM
Gov. Tony Evers today announced the launch of Wisconsin’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Investment dashboard website. The website will provide transparent and regularly updated information regarding how and where Wisconsin is […]
-
Governor’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity to meet Aug. 14
by WRJC WebMaster on August 14, 2020 at 2:36 PM
The Governor’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity will hold its first virtual meeting on Friday, Aug. 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. to begin finding solutions to the challenges facing rural communities in Wisconsin.
-
Calling on the Administration to Implement USMCA Enforcement Measures to Support Dairy...
by WRJC WebMaster on August 14, 2020 at 2:34 PM
Reps. Ron Kind (D-WI), Tom Reed (R-NY), Collin Peterson (D-MN), Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson (R-PA), Anthony Brindisi (D-NY), Russ Fulcher (R-ID), Xochitl Torres Small (D-NM), Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH), and 96 of their colleagues […]
-
Gondola Road Crash
by WRJC WebMaster on August 14, 2020 at 2:33 PM
On August 13, 2020 around 2:22pm, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a vehicle rollover where an occupant was ejected from it on Gondola Road near Grumann Drive in the Tomah Township. It was reported that the vehicle […]
-
Bald eagle attacks $950 state drone, drops it into Lake Michigan
by Detroit Free Press on August 14, 2020 at 1:39 PM
A bald eagle waged an attack on an EGLE drone 162 feet above the waters of Lake Michigan, and won. The motive for the attack is unknown.
-
Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity to Meet
on August 14, 2020 at 11:06 AM
The Governor's Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity will hold its first virtual meeting on August 14 to begin finding solutions to the challenges facing rural communities in Wisconsin.
-
Students Still Sought for New Wisconsin Ag Youth Council
on August 14, 2020 at 11:06 AM
Wisconsin's agriculture secretary announced the creation of the new Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.