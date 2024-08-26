Bryan Steil – US Rep. Steil's spin on US Sen. Baldwin on abortion and taxes is off
Says U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin “believes taxpayer dollars should be used for abortion.”
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Ganster, Kenneth Roy Age 80 of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on August 26, 2024 at 2:55 PM
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 26, 2024 at 11:30 AM
The Packers close out the regular season with win over Baltimore – The Brewers drop series finale in Oakland
-
Titletown Report for 8/26/2024
by Bill Scott on August 26, 2024 at 11:28 AM
Packers close out the preseason with 30-7 win over Baltimore – Roster cuts coming next
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on August 26, 2024 at 10:25 AM
One person dead after Janesville fire (JANESVILLE) One person is dead after a fire in Janesville last week. When firefighters joined Janesville police on a welfare check Thursday afternoon, they saw smoke-stained windows and requested a full […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on August 26, 2024 at 8:50 AM
One dead in Friday accident at central Wisconsin food plant (PLOVER) A worker is dead after an accident at a Central Wisconsin food packing plant. Plover Police say 43-year-old Tchatravina Lo died Friday afternoon at the Del Monte Foods facility in […]
-
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 23, 2024 at 6:18 PM
The Packers close out the preseason against Baltimore on Saturday – The Brewers look to end 2-game slide, open series in Oakland
-
HS Football Preview –2024 Hillsboro Tigers
by WRJC WebMaster on August 22, 2024 at 3:28 PM
-
Mauston School Board Adopts Referendum Question for the November 5 Ballot
by WRJC WebMaster on August 21, 2024 at 4:14 PM
-
Juneau County Residents Sustain Severe Injuries in Crash
by WRJC WebMaster on August 21, 2024 at 4:13 PM
