Bryan Steil, Ron Johnson call on Tony Evers to maintain order in Kenosha
Rep. Bryan Steil and Sen. Ron Johnson criticized Monday night’s protests in Kenosha.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Packers-Vikings season opener in Minneapolis will be played in empty stadium
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 25, 2020 at 6:34 PM
Minnesota Vikings say first two games, including against the Green Bay Packers, will have no fans in attendance. Packers also will not allow fans for two games.
-
Arrests follow vandalism to buildings in Madison, including State Capitol windows
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 25, 2020 at 6:27 PM
The State Capitol and several Madison businesses incurred damage during unrest Monday following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.
-
'Praying it's not permanent': Jacob Blake is paralyzed from waist down after he was shot...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 25, 2020 at 6:11 PM
Jacob Blake was shot Sunday evening as he got into a small SUV with his three sons, ages 8, 5, and 3, inside, according to his family's attorney.
-
Oconto County DA: Fatal shooting in town of Doty appears accidental, but charges expected
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 25, 2020 at 5:37 PM
A recently purchased handgun discharged after siblings returned from dinner.
-
Bryan Steil, Ron Johnson call on Tony Evers to maintain order in Kenosha
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 25, 2020 at 4:57 PM
Rep. Bryan Steil and Sen. Ron Johnson criticized Monday night's protests in Kenosha.
-
Conservatives sue to knock down Tony Evers' health emergency, mask mandate
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 25, 2020 at 4:42 PM
The lawsuit argues Gov. Tony Evers overstepped his authority in issuing a new public health emergency to mandate masks.
-
Local elected officials raise concerns about UW’s reopening plans
by Bob Hague on August 25, 2020 at 4:11 PM
Some Madison-area elected officials have raised eleventh hour concerns, with the University of Wisconsin’s reopening plan. Move-in to campus dorms begins Tuesday. The State Journal reports that a letter sent Monday to Chancellor Rebecca Blank […]
-
Aaron Rodgers, Cardi B, LeBron James and other celebs respond to Kenosha police shooting...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 25, 2020 at 3:55 PM
Demi Lovato, 50 Cent, Camilla Cabello, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal are among several celebrities who condemned the shooting of Jacob Blake.
-
Lawsuit challenges Gov. Evers COVID-19 order, mask mandate
by WRJC WebMaster on August 25, 2020 at 3:38 PM
A conservative law firm is challenging Gov. Tony Evers emergency declaration issued in July requiring Wisconsinites to wear masks indoors, stating the governor overstepped his emergency powers. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.