Brueggen, Charles William, age 91 of Cashton

Charles William Brueggen, age 91, of Cashton, passed away peacefully, Saturday, June 16, 2018 at the Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice in Viroqua, WI. A mass of Christian Burial will take place Tuesday June 19th, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton. Full Military Honors will follow at church. Burial will be at the Sacred Heart Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday, June 18th from 4 to 8 p.m. with a rosary a 3:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held at the church on Tuesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton will be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com

