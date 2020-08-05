Brown, Jim R age 71 of Camp Douglas

Jim R. Brown, 71, of Camp Douglas, died Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in LaCrosse.

A Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 9, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 1:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E Monowau St. Tomah. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Those in attendance are encouraged to use CDC recommended guidelines for Social Distance and Safety Measures.

Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

Source: WRJC.com







