Brown, Jean Paulette Age 88 of Sparta
Jean Paulette (Zenke) Brown, 88, of Sparta, WI, passed away at Mulder Healthcare Facility in West Salem, WI, June 23, 2024.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, June 27, 2024, 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sparta, WI. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation Wednesday, June 26, 2024, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home, 1132 Angelo Rd. Sparta, WI. Visitation will also be held Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
The Torkelson Funeral Home of Sparta, WI, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Mahoney, JoAnn Loretta Age 75 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on June 26, 2024 at 2:33 PM
by WRJC WebMaster on June 26, 2024 at 2:28 PM
Beier, Richard (Dick) Age 75 of Wilton
by WRJC WebMaster on June 26, 2024 at 2:19 PM
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on June 26, 2024 at 10:58 AM
Brewers win third straight – Crew acquires former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel – NBA Draft tips off tonight
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on June 26, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Four finalists named for Milwaukee Public Schools interim superintendent (MILWAUKEE) Four candidates are finalists for Milwaukee Public Schools interim superintendent. They are acting superintendent Eduardo Galvan; MPS Regional superintendent Dr. […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on June 26, 2024 at 8:50 AM
Attack leaves Lincoln Hills staffer critically injured (LINCOLN COUNTY) Two staffers were injured – one of them critically – in attacks Monday night by a student at Lincoln Hills School in northern Wisconsin. The Department of […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on June 25, 2024 at 6:20 PM
The Brewers and Rangers meet in game 2 of their series tonight.
Family Health La Clinica changes name to Noble Community Clinics
by WRJC WebMaster on June 25, 2024 at 5:22 PM
Marshfield Clinic Research Institute continues to seek ticks collected from citizens
by bhague@wrn.com on June 25, 2024 at 4:26 PM
Scientists at Marshfield Clinic Research Institute are asking the public to submit ticks for the Tick Inventory via Citizen Science (TICS). WRN’s Bob Hague spoke with Research Institute executive director Jennifer Meece. e […]
