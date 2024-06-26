Brown, Jean Paulette Age 88 of Sparta

Jean Paulette (Zenke) Brown, 88, of Sparta, WI, passed away at Mulder Healthcare Facility in West Salem, WI, June 23, 2024.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, June 27, 2024, 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sparta, WI. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation Wednesday, June 26, 2024, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home, 1132 Angelo Rd. Sparta, WI. Visitation will also be held Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

The Torkelson Funeral Home of Sparta, WI, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.