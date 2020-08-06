Brown County's Eagles Nest boat launch proposal begins to take wing two years after its introduction
Former Green Bay supper club would become a place for boaters to get on the bay if Board of Supervisors approves committee’s unanimous recommendation
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Thursday’s COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on August 6, 2020 at 11:40 PM
Here are Thursday’s COVID-19 numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. DHS reports that 4.7 percent of 17,706 new test results were positive, a total of 839 new confirmed cases. The seven-day average continues to drop and is at […]
Evers Evers releases $32 million in CARES Act funds to UW System for COVID-19 response
by Bob Hague on August 6, 2020 at 11:31 PM
Governor Tony Evers has allocated millions of dollars, for the University of Wisconsin System to deal with the coronavirus on its campuses this fall. The money – $32 million to support coronavirus testing throughout the UW System and UW- […]
Advocate Aurora is short on COVID-19 supplies and will close most testing sites, stop...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 6, 2020 at 11:15 PM
Due to a shortage of tests, Advocate Aurora Health announced it will stop testing some patients before surgeries and will centralize testing at Aurora Sinai Medical Center in Milwaukee.
Packers to play first two home games without fans in Lambeau Field stands
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 6, 2020 at 11:02 PM
The Green Bay Packers will play two home games without fans and reevaluate whether to allow them after for Nov. 1 and after.
Bice: Did Kanye West file his nomination papers too late to get on the Wisconsin ballot?...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 6, 2020 at 10:12 PM
The state Elections Commission will have to decide if Kanye West's campaign filed its nomination papers in time to make it onto the November ballot.
Preliminary hearing postponed for Howard woman accused of hiding her son's body
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 6, 2020 at 10:00 PM
Sagal A. Hussein's preliminary hearing was delayed after a witness was out of town.
As part of effort to get campuses reopened, $32 million headed to UW System for COVID-19...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 6, 2020 at 9:44 PM
The $32 million allocation will allow for a robust testing plan, UW System Interim President Tommy Thompson said.
Trump's praise of hydroxychloroquine led to a boom in prescriptions. Then came reports of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 6, 2020 at 8:10 PM
Reports of serious adverse events during the first half of 2020 more than doubled over last year, according to an analysis of FDA data.
