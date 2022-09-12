Brown County's COVID cases fall 15.9%; Wisconsin cases plummet 16.1%

Wisconsin reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 7,835 new cases. That’s down 16.1% from the previous week’s tally of 9,334 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

     

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com



WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.

Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment