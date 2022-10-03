Brown County's COVID-19 cases fall 27.8%; slight increases in Door, Kewaunee, Oconto counties; Wisconsin cases plummet 17.7%
Wisconsin reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 6,656 new cases. That’s down 17.7% from the previous week’s tally of 8,092 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.
Little Suamico man arrested in connection with double homicide, Oconto County Sheriff's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 3, 2022 at 5:54 PM
Victims were found slain outside a Little Suamico home about 9:04 a.m. Sunday
Local Prep Football Scores from Friday Night 9/30
by WRJC WebMaster on October 3, 2022 at 3:03 PM
A Green Bay-area hotel is going up for sale in a mid-October auction. Starting bid? $2.5...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 3, 2022 at 1:55 PM
The Aloft Green Bay in Ashwaubenon faced foreclosure in 2021. A court-appointed receiver will sell the 109-room hotel at an Oct. 17-19 auction.
As northeast Wisconsin diversifies, students of color use tools like code-switching to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 3, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Code-switching is a way students across northeast Wisconsin navigate between different cultures. But it can be exhausting.
Oneida language road signs installed in Wisconsin, the second dual-language signs...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 2, 2022 at 7:36 PM
The Oneida Nation on Friday became the second tribe in Wisconsin to have state highway signs installed in its Native language.
2 lawsuits argue election clerks should be allowed to accept absentee ballots with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 30, 2022 at 9:44 PM
The lawsuits come after a judge sided with Republicans and said election clerks are barred from filling in missing information on ballot envelopes.
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Scalise calls Barnes' 2017 tweet 'disgraceful'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 30, 2022 at 6:43 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
Garland Nelson pleads guilty to killing Diemel brothers in Missouri, sentenced to life in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 30, 2022 at 6:16 PM
Garland Nelson pleaded guilty Friday to the 2019 murders of Nicholas Diemel, 35, and Justin Diemel, 24, both of Navarino.
