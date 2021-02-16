Brown County to vote on purchasing Pulliam Power Plant property for $2.7M, selling portion to GLC Minerals for expansion

The Brown County Board this week will consider a request to purchase almost 44 acres of the former Pulliam Power Plant from Wisconsin Public Service for $2.7 million. The county wants to turn right around and sell 9.7 acres of the property to GLC Minerals so it can expand its port mineral processing

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com







