Brown County to vote on purchasing Pulliam Power Plant property for $2.7M, selling portion to GLC Minerals for expansion
The Brown County Board this week will consider a request to purchase almost 44 acres of the former Pulliam Power Plant from Wisconsin Public Service for $2.7 million. The county wants to turn right around and sell 9.7 acres of the property to GLC Minerals so it can expand its port mineral processing
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Defense opening statements in Prokopovitz trial
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 16, 2021 at 3:33 AM
Defense says there is no evidence James Prokopovitz killed his wife in 2013.
Prosecution opening statements in Prokopovitz trial
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 16, 2021 at 3:27 AM
Prosecution says James Prokopovitz admitted to killing his wife in 2013 before quickly retracting the statement.
Trial underway for James Prokopovitz of Pittsfield in disappearance of his wife Victoria...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 16, 2021 at 3:01 AM
James appeared in-person in Brown County Circuit Court Monday for the first day of his trial.
Ron Johnson on Jan. 6 Capitol attack: 'This didn't seem like an armed insurrection to me'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 16, 2021 at 1:53 AM
"This didn't seem like an armed insurrection to me," Johnson said in a radio interview Monday.
Over 400,000 Wisconsin residents 65 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 15, 2021 at 11:30 PM
Nearly two-thirds of all the doses given to Wisconsin residents have been administered since Jan. 24, when everyone 65+ became eligible to get the vaccine.
State lawmakers renew effort to rename Walnut Street bridge after Bart Starr
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 15, 2021 at 11:00 PM
The idea was first floated in 2019 as a nod to Starr's impact on the Green Bay community.
Cold snap: Temperature records fall across Wisconsin, but a warm-up is on the way
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 15, 2021 at 9:09 PM
From Feb. 5 to Feb. 14 the average temperature was .2 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Green Bay. The coldest on record was minus 9.7 over the same period in 1899.
Loescher, Virginia F. Age 87 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on February 15, 2021 at 5:08 PM
