Brown County to vote on Pulliam power plant purchase, key step toward moving coal piles
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
The Brown County Board this week will consider a request to purchase almost 44 acres of the former Pulliam Power Plant from Wisconsin Public Service for $2.7 million. The county wants to turn right around and sell 9.7 acres of the property to GLC Minerals so it can expand its port mineral processing
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Great Lakes perch shortage may mean paying more for Lenten fish fry. Here's why
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on February 16, 2021 at 5:11 PM
Seafood distributors in Wisconsin say you'll pay a premium price for perch for Lent, up to $3 more per pound. Here's why.
-
Lawmakers ready to take up business tax cuts, a ban on state employees working from home,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 16, 2021 at 5:02 PM
The legislative sessions take place hours before Democratic Gov. Tony Evers delivers his two-year budget, which will dominate debate in the Capitol for months.
-
Columbia County Authorities ID Dells Motel Homicide Suspect
by WRJC WebMaster on February 16, 2021 at 4:40 PM
-
Juneau County Health Department Reports 6 New COVID19 Cases During Monday 2/15 Report
by WRJC WebMaster on February 16, 2021 at 4:40 PM
-
New Lisbon School District to Increase School Days by 5 Minutes
by WRJC WebMaster on February 16, 2021 at 4:39 PM
-
How would you like your ashes? Churches across Wisconsin offer variety of options for Ash...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on February 16, 2021 at 4:10 PM
Do-it-yourself Lenten ash kits are popular this year, to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
-
Ron Johnson on Jan. 6 Capitol attack: 'This didn't seem like an armed insurrection to me'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 16, 2021 at 3:56 PM
"This didn't seem like an armed insurrection to me," Johnson said in a radio interview Monday.
-
Evers to detail budget that would provide COVID help, legalize pot and let the sales tax...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 16, 2021 at 3:34 PM
The budget is the best way for Evers to try to drive his agenda for the second half of his term as he decides whether to run for re-election and Republicans try to take the governor's office in 2022.
-
Johnson says Capitol attack ‘didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me’
by Bob Hague on February 16, 2021 at 3:25 PM
Last month’s violent riot at the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters wasn’t an “armed insurrection, according to U.S. Senator Ron Johnson. “This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me. When you think of […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.