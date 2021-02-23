Brown County sheriff: Squad car hit on Interstate 43 in Brown County
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
A driver on the highway lost control of their vehicle in the slippery conditions and crashed into the squad car.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Brown County sheriff: Squad car hit on Interstate 43 in Brown County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 23, 2021 at 5:41 AM
A driver on the highway lost control of their vehicle in the slippery conditions and crashed into the squad car.
-
Body of a man found on side of Lade Beach Road in Oconto County, deputies say
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 23, 2021 at 2:23 AM
Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Oconto County Sheriff's Office at 920-834-6900.
-
Howard-Suamico School Board election: What we know about the 4 candidates for 2 seats as...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 22, 2021 at 11:29 PM
Voters will decide which candidates will be elected to the two seats on the Howard-Suamico School Board.
-
Cheap solar helps Wisconsin utilities speed up green energy transition as support grows
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 22, 2021 at 11:25 PM
Wisconsin's two largest utilities plan to get more aggressive about shutting off power plants and replacing them with renewable resources.
-
Republican lawmakers seek to overhaul voting in Wisconsin, including new rules for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 22, 2021 at 11:19 PM
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is likely to veto much of the package if it gets to him, but the bills signal what voting policies Republicans may put in place if they defeat him in 2022.
-
Tony Evers seeks $2.4 billion for building projects — nearly half for UW campuses
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 22, 2021 at 10:50 PM
The capital budget would spend $163 million on a new state office building in Milwaukee.
-
Where to they stand on the issues? 4 candidates seek 2 seats on De Pere School Board
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 22, 2021 at 10:31 PM
Voters will select the top four, who will face off in the April general election for two open seats. Here's how they answered our survey.
-
Coronavirus in Brown County: 16 deaths reported over two days last week; most deaths...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 22, 2021 at 9:56 PM
The state Department of Health Services reported eight deaths on Friday and another eight on Saturday.
-
70% of COVID-19 vaccine doses given to Wisconsin residents have been administered since...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 22, 2021 at 9:48 PM
About 70% of all shots given to Wisconsin residents have been administered since Jan. 24, when anyone 65 and older became eligible to get vaccinated.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.