Brown County Hands Out 1500 Rat Traps To Battle Rodent Problem

Perhaps they need to call in the Pied Piper. Brown County officials have distributed 15-hundred rat traps to residents to help them deal with a growing problem. People had to show proof of residency last weekend and then they could receive up to three traps. The county is asking those who received the rat traps to e-mail the county every time a rat is killed. A tally will be kept so the extent of the problem can be measured and the need for another rat trap give-away can be evaluated.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.