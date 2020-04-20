Brown County COVID-19 spike centered at Green Bay meat packing plant
Brown County currently has the highest rate of COVID-19 growth in the state outside of Milwaukee with 119 new cases since Friday, and that jump has been linked primarily to a meat packing plant in Green Bay, WTAQ reported on Monday. Health Department Spokesman Ted Shove says the largest spike is at the JBS Meat […]
Source: WRN.com
-
Results in tied Wisconsin Rapids city council race will stand after recount
by Raymond Neupert on April 20, 2020 at 11:20 PM
Election officials in Wisconsin Rapids have completed their recount in the city’s District 2 Alder race, and the results remain unchanged. City Clerk Jennifer Gossick says after recounting all ballots, auditing the poll book, and […]
-
Tony Evers releases three-phase plan to resume daily life in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 20, 2020 at 11:17 PM
New cases must decline for 14 days straight before the plan can be implemented.
-
Live coronavirus updates: 7 people appear to have been infected through election;...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 20, 2020 at 11:15 PM
The latest on coronavirus in Wisconsin: confirmed cases, cancellations and more you need to know.
-
Exact Sciences in Madison ready to process 20,000 coronavirus tests per week, expanding...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 20, 2020 at 10:18 PM
Exact Sciences, known for its Cologuard test for colon cancer, is set to process about 20,000 coronavirus tests a week.
-
'I'm guilty. I was there': Doctor admits being at Open Wisconsin rally; Aspirus placed...
by Wausau Daily Herald on April 20, 2020 at 10:11 PM
The Wausau cardiologist said he attended the Mosinee rally to observe but disagrees with a statewide stay-home order extended to May 26.
-
Brown County coronavirus cases explode to 292, with clusters tied to meatpacking plants...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 20, 2020 at 10:00 PM
Gov. Evers says a coronavirus outbreak poses "significant risk potential" to Green Bay, sends test-collection supplies and PPEs.
-
-
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases by county, April 20, 2020
by Bob Hague on April 20, 2020 at 9:23 PM
TODAY’S COVID-19 CASES, AS REPORTED BY THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICES ON APRIL 20, 2020. THESE NUMBERS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE THROUGHOUT THE DAY.
-
Tony Evers closes schools for the year, extends order to stay at home until May 26
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 20, 2020 at 9:11 PM
The move prompted Senate Republicans to threaten to fire Evers' health secretary.
