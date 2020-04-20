Brown County COVID-19 spike centered at Green Bay meat packing plant

Brown County currently has the highest rate of COVID-19 growth in the state outside of Milwaukee with 119 new cases since Friday, and that jump has been linked primarily to a meat packing plant in Green Bay, WTAQ reported on Monday. Health Department Spokesman Ted Shove says the largest spike is at the JBS Meat […]

Source: WRN.com







