Brown County COVID-19 mask proposals: Get a first look
A group of five supervisors to consider two proposals. One would require masks for people 5 and up, with some exceptions. Other would recommend masks.
WFU Hires Farmer Labor Organizer
on July 25, 2020 at 2:41 AM
The Wisconsin Farmers Union has created a new position to help develop grassroots power in support of farmer-labor solidarity.
Wisconsin Still Tops Nation in Mink Pelt Output
on July 25, 2020 at 2:41 AM
The fur industry in Wisconsin continues to be strong.
New Wisconsin Ag Youth Council Being Formed
on July 25, 2020 at 2:41 AM
Wisconsin's agriculture secretary announced the creation of the new Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council.
Basse: Milk Class Wars Make it Difficult to Paint Full Picture
on July 25, 2020 at 2:41 AM
Are things looking up for the dairy industry going into the second half of 2020? The answer is 'it depends,' according to Dan Basse of AgResource Company in Chicago.
Farms Sought for Top Milk Quality Dairy Herd Awards
on July 25, 2020 at 2:41 AM
The National Mastitis Council is now taking nominations for its annual National Dairy Quality Award.
Trump to send federal agents to Milwaukee after Gov. Evers and some Milwaukee officials...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2020 at 2:11 AM
The influx of federal officers will coincide with the city hosting a mostly virtual Democratic National Convention and ongoing protests against police brutality.
Kimberly-Clark reports strong second quarter, plans to keep hiring in the pandemic
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 23, 2020 at 11:24 PM
The company says it's continuing to fulfill a deal with the state to keep 2,400 jobs in Wisconsin and is seeing sales growth.
Green Bay Packers in the running to host 2024 NFL draft and will go after Big 10...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 23, 2020 at 10:22 PM
Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said during the annual shareholders meeting the team is one of three finalists for the draft.
