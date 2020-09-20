Brown County coronavirus: Positive case rate stays above 20%; CVS opens 3 self-swab drive-thru test sites

Brown County has had 30.4% positive cases out of 3,143 tests in the last seven days, and 27.1% in the last 14 days

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.