Brown County coronavirus: Death toll hits 57; nearly 8% of new tests come back positive
Brown County’s 111 new positive cases on Wednesday was the county’s highest one-day total since May 1, when 118 people tested positive
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Ashwaubenon charges police-reform protester nearly $800 for officer services, calling fee...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 20, 2020 at 11:46 PM
Hannah Lundin and her supporters are speaking out after the village sent her a $763 bill, calling the protest a special event like a marathon.
-
State Elections Commission votes to keep Kanye West off Wisconsin ballot in November
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 20, 2020 at 11:39 PM
On a 5-1 vote, the bipartisan state Elections Commission ruled that West's team failed to file its nomination by the deadline of 5 p.m. Aug. 4. The panel is made up of three Republicans and three Democrats.
-
47,000 Wisconsin electricity customers are behind on their bills. The disconnection...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 20, 2020 at 10:01 PM
More than 47,000 residential electricity customers in the state are at risk of having their service cut off because they are behind on their bills.
-
Brown County coronavirus: Death toll hits 57; nearly 8% of new tests come back positive
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 20, 2020 at 9:53 PM
Brown County's 111 new positive cases on Wednesday was the county's highest one-day total since May 1, when 118 people tested positive
-
Brown County Fair opens amid coronavirus pandemic
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 20, 2020 at 9:08 PM
The Brown County Fair opened on Aug. 19, 2020, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
-
'No pressure, it's all riding on Wisconsin': Speaker Pelosi, Gov. Evers talked about...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 20, 2020 at 8:52 PM
Her comments were echoed by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.
-
St. Norbert College's class of 2024 moves in during COVID-19 pandemic
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 20, 2020 at 8:15 PM
St. Norbert College's class of 2024 moves into their dorms on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, just in time for classes, which start on Aug. 24.
-
Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women Wisconsin Task Force supporters worry about...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 20, 2020 at 8:00 PM
Supporters and organizers of the recently created Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women Wisconsin Task Force held a Zoom meeting Monday.
-
Taunting Democrats who are holding a virtual convention, Pence touts jobs in Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 20, 2020 at 7:35 PM
Mike Pence promoted the Trump administration's work to recover manufacturing job losses that have bruised the Wisconsin economy for decades.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.