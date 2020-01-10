Brown County celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day will take stock of progress: column
“We’ve seen victories for equity and equality, yet been dumbfounded at the hatred that still pervades some sectors of society.”
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Pearl Harbor survivor Will Lehner dies, leaves legacy of service to country, community1 hour ago
- Juneau County Jail Roster3 hours ago
- 700 shovelers needed Sunday at Lambeau Field starting at 6 a.m. Sunday3 hours ago
- Coming to Green Bay for Packers playoff game Sunday? Here’s what the forecast says3 hours ago
- Wisconsin to Host National Outstanding Farmer Competition in ’215 hours ago
- PDPF Raises $376,000 During 2018-195 hours ago
- Curran Tapped as New WFU Membership Director5 hours ago
- Brewers, Hader to swap salary figures today10 hours ago
- Badgers to open 2020 season at night12 hours ago
- Adams-Friendship Outlasts Mauston 48-33 in Wrestling Action13 hours ago
- Evers assigns ‘homework’ to legislative leaders18 hours ago
- Plea Hearing Set for Necedah Woman Accused of Killing Boyfriend, Hiding Corpse20 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.