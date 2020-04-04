Brown County Board to consider raises for 3 officials, weeks after denying them pay hikes
Raises for Brown County treasurer, two other officials were rejected in March. Some supervisors will seek to reverse that — 6 days after the election.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
