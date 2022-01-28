Brown County Board primary preview: Three candidates for District 4 in east Green Bay share their views
Emily Jacobson is trying to win a second Board election since 2000, but faces challenges from organizer Noah Reif and business-owner Sherelle Schmidt
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Evers’ proposal for part of projected budget surplus a non-starter with Republican...
by Bob Hague on January 28, 2022 at 5:35 PM
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers’ proposal to spend part of a projected state budget surplus is being rejected right of the gate by Republican leaders in the Legislature. The Democratic governor, who’s up for reelection in November, insists […]
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 1/27
by WRJC WebMaster on January 28, 2022 at 4:25 AM
Massey Scores 39 Mauston Defeats Westfield in Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on January 28, 2022 at 4:25 AM
More than 1 in 5 women have irregular menstrual cycles. What does that mean for abortion...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 27, 2022 at 11:43 PM
Millions of women have irregular menstrual cycles that could keep them from realizing they are pregnant in time for early-pregnancy abortion bans.
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has 'hard time believing' he'll vote for anyone President Joe Biden...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 27, 2022 at 11:10 PM
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said 'I have a hard time believing I'm going to vote for anybody that President Biden will nominate.'
Former U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson joins the Wisconsin Republican primary for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 27, 2022 at 11:06 PM
Kevin Nicholson, who lost a primary for U.S. Senate four years ago, has adopted a message of being an outsider to state Republican politics.
Gov. Tony Evers wants to use the newfound state surplus to increase school funding and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 27, 2022 at 10:52 PM
The Democratic governor's plan would also increase school spending, expand child care tax credits and help family caregivers.
Republican Kevin Nicholson enters race for governor
by Bob Hague on January 27, 2022 at 10:43 PM
There will be a Republican primary for Wisconsin governor this year. Kevin Nicholson formally launched his campaign Thursday. That sets up what may be a contentious primary with Rebecca Kleefisch, who’s been running since last fall. In recent […]
