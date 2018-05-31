Brown, Carol Thelma, age 81 of Big Flats
Carol Thelma Brown, age 81, of Big Flats, Wisconsin died Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at her home.
Memorial services are planned for a later date.
Carol was born December 11, 1936 in Thief River, MN to Carl and Trine Bjelland. She grew up in Minnesota, and later moved to Wisconsin and married Leon Clifford Brown on December 11, 1955 in South Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They made their home in Big Flats, Wisconsin where they raised four children.
Carol enjoyed gardening, reading, and photography.
Memorials may be directed in Carol’s memory to the Adams County Humane Society.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Trine Bjelland; and husband, Leon Brown.
Survivors:
Children: Wade Brown of Big Flats, Wisconsin
Children: Robin (Ellen) Brown of Big Flats, Wisconsin
Children: Kristen (Melvin) Haack of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin
Children: Jeremy Brown of Midpines, California
Grandchild: Noel Brown
Grandchild: Creole Brown
Grandchild: Cyrus Brown
Grandchild: Molly Brown
Grandchild: Alexander Haack
Great-Grandchild: Daedra
Great-Grandchild: Azreal
Great-Grandchild: Melina
Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.
Source: WRJC.com
