Brown, Carol Thelma, age 81 of Big Flats

Carol Thelma Brown, age 81, of Big Flats, Wisconsin died Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at her home.

Memorial services are planned for a later date.

Carol was born December 11, 1936 in Thief River, MN to Carl and Trine Bjelland. She grew up in Minnesota, and later moved to Wisconsin and married Leon Clifford Brown on December 11, 1955 in South Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They made their home in Big Flats, Wisconsin where they raised four children.

Carol enjoyed gardening, reading, and photography.

Memorials may be directed in Carol’s memory to the Adams County Humane Society.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Trine Bjelland; and husband, Leon Brown.

Survivors:

Children: Wade Brown of Big Flats, Wisconsin

Children: Robin (Ellen) Brown of Big Flats, Wisconsin

Children: Kristen (Melvin) Haack of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin

Children: Jeremy Brown of Midpines, California

Grandchild: Noel Brown

Grandchild: Creole Brown

Grandchild: Cyrus Brown

Grandchild: Molly Brown

Grandchild: Alexander Haack

Great-Grandchild: Daedra

Great-Grandchild: Azreal

Great-Grandchild: Melina

Further survived by other relatives and friends.

