Brothers who pulled off historic lottery scam across multiple states including Wisconsin have repaid virtually nothing
Brothers Eddie and Tommy Tipton's scheme rigged $24 million of 'random' lotteries. They own $1.8 million of property yet have repaid almost nothing
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Kiel cheesemakers carve out niche with unique flavors8 hours ago
- Jayme Closs vanished after her parents were murdered in October. Has the case gone cold?9 hours ago
- Wisconsin Rapids' 2018 People of the Year10 hours ago
- Wisconsin Bankers Not Keen on Hemp Farming Yet12 hours ago
- Barn Fire Claims Cows, Horses, Chickens & Pets12 hours ago
- Next Sheboygan Co. Hay Auction is January 1212 hours ago
- FBI feels kick of ‘money mules’15 hours ago
- Menards, Walmart challenge tax bills15 hours ago
- Celebrate safely15 hours ago
- Report: Packers interview two former Colts head coaches21 hours ago
- State Ag department warns against mulching Christmas trees this year22 hours ago
- First major winter storm of the season hits Wisconsin Thursday tonight22 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.