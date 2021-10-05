Brookwood Volleyball Snaps Long SBC Losing Skid with Victory Over Necedah

The Brookwood Falcons Volleyball Team earned their first Scenic Bluffs conference win in over 2 years be defeating Necedah 3-1 Monday night. The Falcons got a strong game from Freshman Emily Cunitz in the victory who served up multiple aces to push Brookwood to 1-8 in Conference play. Necedah drops to 3-5 in the Scenic Bluffs. Brookwood will take on New Lisbon tonight while the Cardinals will try to bounce back by hosting Cashton tonight.

