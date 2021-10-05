Brookwood Volleyball Snaps Long SBC Losing Skid with Victory Over Necedah
The Brookwood Falcons Volleyball Team earned their first Scenic Bluffs conference win in over 2 years be defeating Necedah 3-1 Monday night. The Falcons got a strong game from Freshman Emily Cunitz in the victory who served up multiple aces to push Brookwood to 1-8 in Conference play. Necedah drops to 3-5 in the Scenic Bluffs. Brookwood will take on New Lisbon tonight while the Cardinals will try to bounce back by hosting Cashton tonight.
Source: WRJC.com
Schweitzer, Trudy Ann Age 73 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on October 5, 2021 at 7:59 PM
Donations of Qurans, prayer blankets allow Muslims at Fort McCoy to feel link to home
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 5, 2021 at 7:47 PM
About 1,000 Qurans have been distributed at Fort McCoy at the 16 prayer spaces throughout the base.
Manitowoc police seek suspects after shooting on South 20th Street Monday evening
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on October 5, 2021 at 7:05 PM
Police said a suspect intentionally shot a gun multiple times from a vehicle at a victim in the 1200 block of South 20th Street Monday evening.
Police presence near East River Trail in De Pere; news conference set for 3 p.m.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 5, 2021 at 7:02 PM
Police were near Tenmile and Black Earth Drives around 1:30 p.m.
State Senator Lena Taylor running for Lieutenant Governor
by Bob Hague on October 5, 2021 at 6:58 PM
While the 2022 races for Governor and Senate ramp up, there’s a new entrant for Lieutenant Governor. State senator Lena Tayor of Milwaukee has put in her candidacy for Lieutenant Governor, running for the position that’s currently being […]
Local Prep Scores from Monday 10/4
by WRJC WebMaster on October 5, 2021 at 6:49 PM
by WRJC WebMaster on October 5, 2021 at 6:48 PM
Owens drops out of race for state Attorney General
by Bob Hague on October 5, 2021 at 6:34 PM
A Republican candidate for state Attorney General is dropping out of the race. UW-Madison law school professor Ryan Owens released a statement on Monday, in which he said that “wrongheaded and false claims” have taken a toll on his […]
Oneida Nation donates $150K to Green Bay for Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 5, 2021 at 5:39 PM
The donation was part of an agreement earlier this year between the tribe and city that recognizes tribal sovereignty and cooperation among police.
