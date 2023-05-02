Brookwood Handles Necedah in SBC Baseball

The Brookwood Falcons baseball team eased by Necedah 18-1 on a cold windy Monday night. Brookwood got a solid game from pitcher Braeden Pasch who pitched 4 innings giving up just 1 unearned on a pair of hits while striking out 8. Brady Hansen went 2×3 with a triple and 4RBI’s for the Falcons while Pasch and Evan Klinkner both went 2×3 with 2RBI’s. Brookwood improves to 5-4 and 5-2 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference. Cody Quinell and Kynrick Saylor each went 1×2 for Necedah at the plate. Necedah drops to 1-7 in the conference and 1-7 overall.

Source: WRJC.com







